'Mind Your Language': Harbhajan Singh Faces Severe Backlash For Criticizing MS Dhoni's Performance With The Bat In IPL 2025

IPL 2025: MS Dhoni is becoming the biggest talking point of the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. Unlike all the past editions, it is Dhoni's lackluster batting that is grabbing all the eyeballs. The former Chennai Super Kings captain came under the scanner for coming out to bat at number nine in the game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. But what shocked everybody was how Dhoni promoted retired international player R. Ashwin above him when CSK needed 100 runs to score in less than 30 balls.

MS Dhoni's reflexes as a wicketkeeper are not to be questioned. A few lightning-fast stumpings that he executed in the ongoing IPL 2025 have now been overshadowed by his recent batting performances. Things have come to such a point that now Chennai Super Kings loyalist Matthew Hayden too is questioning the quality of MS Dhoni the batter.

The newest member to join the bandwagon was MS Dhoni's former CSK and India teammate Harbhajan Singh, who gave his honest opinion on Dhoni the batter.

MS Dhoni Fans Slam Harbhajan Singh

Former India player and Mumbai Indians captain Harbhajan Singh voiced his concerns around MS Dhoni the batter. Harbhajan Singh also said that the CSK team management needs to let Dhoni bat at the top of the order. "Let me present some stats: MS Dhoni is an icon, a very big player, but till the time he walks out to bat, the match is over. Whenever Dhoni has chased since IPL 2023 in winning causes, he has scored just 3 runs in 9 balls, without a single boundary or six," Harbhajan added while speaking on his YouTube channel.

Here's How the Internet Reacted to Harbhajan Singh's Comment

Chennai Head Coach Stephen Fleming Sheds Light on MS Dhoni's Fitness

After the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings clash, Stephen Fleming, the Head Coach of the Chennai-based franchise, said that Dhoni can't bat for 10 overs as one has to run in between the wickets too.