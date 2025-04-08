'It Was Tough For The...': Captain Ajinkya Rahane Pinpoints Reasons Behind KKR's 4-Run Defeat Against LSG In IPL 2025

IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) suffered a disappointing 4-run loss against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 21st match of the Indian Premier League ( IPL ) 2025 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday, April 8th.

LSG batter Nicholas Pooran was named the 'Player of the Match' following his stupendous 87-run knock from 36 balls at a strike rate of 241.67.

Ajinkya Rahane played a captain's knock during the run chase for KKR. However, the 36-year-old's 61-run knock from 35 balls went in vain after he was dismissed by Shardul Thakur in the 13th over. The KKR skipper smashed 8 fours and 2 sixes during his time on the crease.

'Wicket Remained Good Throughout The 40 Overs': Ajinkya Rahane

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rahane accepted that it was a tight game and pitch in Kolkata remained ‘good’ in both the innings.

“A really tight one (game). As I said at the toss, the wicket remained good throughout the 40 overs. We gave our best, it was a great game, in the end we were just 4 runs short. When you are chasing 230-plus, you will lose wickets in the chase,” Rahane said as quoted by Cricbuzz.

While highlighting the reasons behind KKR's downfall against LSG at the Eden Gardens, Rahane said that Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy had a tough day with the ball in the first inning. He added that it was a disappointing day for the bowlers.

“This was one of the best wickets to bat on. Batters had to take a little time to get in. The bowling attack we have, we control our middle-overs really well. Sunil (Narine) was struggling with the ball. Sunil and Varun usually dominate the middle overs, but it was tough for the bowlers today,” he added.

KKR Hold Sixth Place On IPL 2025 Points Table

Following the win, KKR stand in the sixth place on the IPL 2025 standings with four points and have a net run rate of -0.056.