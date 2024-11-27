Urvil Patel Smashes 2nd Fastest T20 Century of All-Time; Pips Rishabh Pant's Feat

Young Urvil Patel entered the record books with a breathtaking 28-ball hundred. This was the second-fastest T20 century of all-time. His innings was laced with seven boundaries and four sixes. He achieved this feat during a Syed Mushtaq Ali match between the brilliant knock came when Gujarat took on Tripura. He ended up with an unbeaten 113 off 35 balls as Gujarat set a 156-run target in just 10.2 overs with eight wickets in the bank. His runs came at a mind-boggling strike rate of 322.86. Interestingly, not long back, Urvil hit a 41-ball century in a Vijay Hazare match against Arunachal Pradesh in Chandigarh. And hence, it was unfortunate to see Urvil not get an IPL contract.