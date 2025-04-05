'Job. Done' - Delhi Capitals Troll CSK, Pay Homage to Viral Fan After Winning at Chepauk For First Time in 15 Years

DC's witty response to CSK had many in splits. | Image: AP & Delhi Capitals' X

The Chennai Super Kings registering their 3rd loss in 4 IPL 2025 matches was a big concern for the team, but the fact that the Delhi Capitals registered a win vs CSK at Chepauk for the first time in 15 years is perhaps an even bigger concern for the Yellow Army.

CSK were chasing 184 to win and never looked in the contest after losing 3 wickets in the powerplay, and even MS Dhoni coming out to bat earlier than usual - he emerged in the 11th over - did not help their cause in the least.

And in order to celebrate their big win, DC subtly paid tribute to a fan who went viral for supporting the side in the middle of a sea of yellow.

Taking to X after the match, the Delhi Capitals' official account simply posted the words ‘Job. Done’ while showing a lone DC jersey amid the sea of trademark yellow seats at the Chepauk.

CSK's Poor Run Continues

CSK started the IPL with a four-wicket win over the Mumbai Indians. However, their form has nosedived significantly since then.

They were first hammered by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chepauk - the 50-run win being the first time in 17 years that RCB won at CSK's home.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's men then lost a close game to RR before succumbing to a loss to the Delhi Capitals.

MS Dhoni Retirement Rumours Off The Mark

There was also a lot of talk about Dhoni potentially announcing his retirement - because his parents, who have rarely been seen in stadiums to watch their son play, were there at the Chepauk.

However, the game went without any talk of retirement on behalf of Thala.