'Agla Auction Kab Hain?': Super Kings Fans Bash Chennai's Team Management After Another Poor Outing In CSK vs DC Clash

IPL 2025: Five-time champions, the Chennai Super Kings, have fared far from well with the bat this season, and there are no doubts about it. There is a glaring difference between Chennai's batting and bowling in the ongoing eighteenth season of the Indian Premier League. Chennai are locking horns with Delhi Capitals in match number seventeen of the Indian Premier League, but their fortunes with the bat continue to remain unchanged.

Riding high on the backs of their bowlers Khaleel Ahmed, Ravindra Jadeja, Noor Ahmad, and Matheesha Pathirana, Chennai somehow managed to bundle the Axar Patel-led Delhi to 183 runs. The Chennai batters were expected to start on a high note with Devon Conway back in their side, but as usual, CSK's batters let them down with two wickets falling in the powerplay itself. Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad had been critical about his team's batting in the past, but things do not seem to have changed.

CSK Fans Express Frustration with Their Team Combination

Rachin Ravindra has been poor for the Chennai Super Kings this season. Rachin's dismal and lackluster show with the bat has been one of the crucial factors for Chennai Super Kings not doing too well this season. Mukesh Kumar and Vipraj Nigam dented CSK's hopes of chasing 183 runs as they dismissed Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway.

The Chennai Super Kings shared a post featuring the players' family members enjoying the game. It was the timing of the post that did not sit well with the fans. The fans questioned the poor management and the picks that Chennai Super Kings made during the IPL mega auction.

Here Are The Reactions

Fans reactions on Chennai Super Kings' Post | Image: Instagram/@chennaiipl

CSK's batting undet the radar | Image: Instagram/@chennaiipl

MS Dhoni's Family Members Spark Retirement Rumours