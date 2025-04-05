'Taught Him Nothing': Dinesh Karthik Makes Honest Admission, Reveals Experience Of Intereacting With Virat Kohli As RCB Coach

IPL 2025: Contrary to popular belief and their past track record, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have been going pretty strongly in the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are stationed in the third position of the IPL 2025 points table and have looked solid so far in all the games they have played, barring the one game against Gujarat Titans. With two wins from three games, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's campaign looks to be on the right track. They have decimated top teams such as Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings and have managed to keep a positive Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.149.

But whenever one talks about RCB, it is never complete without mentioning their biggest superstar, Virat Kohli.

Former India player Dinesh Karthik called time on his IPL career last year after Bengaluru's eliminator defeat against the Rajasthan Royals. Karthik is still a part of the Bengaluru-based franchise, but this time as a support staff. DK recently spoke about Kohli the batter and how much support and coaching he needs in order to prepare himself.

"Players like Virat Kohli don't need coaching. It can be a bit overrated at times. All they need is support and care. It is the least you can do. He is a man who has achieved everything possible. We want more out of him, which is fair, and he has been doing everything possible. When I stand behind the nets, I just watch. It is, in fact, the other way round. He teaches me a little bit more than I can teach him anything. So far, I've taught him nothing. I make sure I ask him what he wants," said Dinesh Karthik while speaking on the RCB Podcast.

