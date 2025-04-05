'Cook Farzi Captain Hardik': Netizens React To Amitabh Bachchan's Cryptic Post After MI Lose IPL 2025 Thriller Against LSG

IPL 2025: Five-time Indian Premier League champions, the Mumbai Indians, have failed to get rid of their bad patch once again. The MI outfit, led by Hardik Pandya, has been facing severe criticism for its continued flop show in the ongoing 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Mumbai had finished last on the IPL points table last year, and this year too, their situation seems to be getting worse with every passing day.

Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians have won only one match out of their last four encounters. They have a pretty dismal Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.108. With only one victory so far, MI need to win at least seven more games from the remaining ten matches even to stay in contention for the playoff race. Hardik Pandya and his Mumbai Indians are in dire need to turn things around, and they'll have to do it very quickly so that they can better their performance in this edition as compared to last year.

Netizens Lambast Mumbai Indians On Amitabh Bachchan's Cryptic Post

The manner in which Mumbai Indians lost to Lucknow Super Giants has been very controversial. The loss highlights the lack of confidence that the leadership group of Mumbai Indians has in its younger players. For reasons best known to Mumbai Indians, they forced youngster Tilak Varma to retire and sent in Mitchell Santner to pair up with Hardik when they needed 24 runs off the last seven balls.

But the situation became worse when skipper Hardik Pandya refused to give the strike to Santner and turned down his request to run a single. Soon after Mumbai's loss, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan posted a cryptic tweet that read, 'If you don't have a desire to win ; you won't win !!'. This tweet soon went viral, and cricket fans started linking it to MI's loss. Multiple reactions started to pour in, but most of them were intended to bash Hardik.

Here Are The Reactions

Hardik Pandya's Record As Mumbai Indians Captain Gets Worse