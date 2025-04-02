IPL 2025: Dwayne Bravo Seeks to Remind Under-Fire KKR Batters 'How Great They Are' Despite Poor Start to Season

IPL 2025 has been a disaster for the defending Indian Premier League champions Kolkata Knight Riders so far. The team have lost two games and fans were left deeply unhappy after they were thrashed by the Mumbai Indians in their last game.

However, any criticism of the team has been swatted away by team mentor Dwayne Bravo, who said that the team is full with match winners and that he backs them to come good sooner rather than later.

“There are so many match-winners in the team and there will be occasions when Rinku will win games by himself, and Russell will games by himself. Ramandeep can also contribute to the team, and even Venkatesh Iyer will come into his own and will also win a couple of games by himself,” Bravo said.

The former West Indies all-rounder was speaking to the media ahead of the team's next game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday (April 3).

'Encouragement Needed for KKR'

The team has been under fire not only from fans but even their own skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who lamented a ‘collective batting failure' for the loss against MI.

But Bravo's belief is that the team needs to remind the batters how great they are because it is impossible to expect them to be consistent and fire in all 14 league games.

“So, for me as a mentor and the coaching staff, we continue to remind these guys how great they are already. You don’t expect any player to be consistent for fourteen games in the IPL but it’s important to keep encouraging them and reminding them of how great they are”, Bravo added.

Can KKR Overcome Poor Start?

KKR's first game of the season was a meek loss to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

They bounced back with a clinical win over the Rajasthan Royals, but slumped to a thumping defeat against MI.