IPL 2025: Under-Fire KKR Give Glimpse Of Their Training Session, Post Video Of Andre Russell Going Berserk In Nets | WATCH

Kolkata Knight Riders, the defending champions of IPL 2025, have gotten off to a very shaky start. KKR rode high on their team composition and brute batting last year to win the IPL for the third time, but this year things are not going as planned. The defending champions succumbed to a heartbreaking defeat against their nemesis Mumbai Indians in their third game of the season. The batting unit looks unsure, their fabled spin twins Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine haven't stepped up, and this is causing them a lot of problems.

The Kolkata-based franchise has been handed two heartbreaking defeats by Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians, and they are currently at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table. KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane said that his team had a collective batting failure against Mumbai Indians, on a Wankhede track that is considered to be nothing but a batting paradise.

Andre Russell Goes Big In Kolkata Knight Riders' Training Session

Just like MS Dhoni, Andre Russell too is batting way below for Kolkata Knight Riders, and this is denting their chances of scoring big runs against quality bowlers and oppositions. Russell tried to play sensibly and rescue Kolkata Knight Riders after a shocking batting collapse, but his efforts went in vain as he managed to score only 5 runs from 11 deliveries. Russell's form with the bat and the ball has become a huge issue for the defending champions.

Much ahead of their next clash, the Kolkata Knight Riders shared a video of Russell batting in the nets, and he was doing what he does best, smashing sixes all around. KKR shared it with the caption, 'Hitting it the Russell Way'.

Watch The Video Here

Kolkata Knight Riders To Take On Sunrisers Hyderabad Next

Kolkata Knight Riders are in dire need to bring their campaign back on track as they play Sunrisers Hyderabad next. The match will be played at the Eden Gardens.