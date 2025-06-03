IPL 2025 Final: Head Coach Andy Flower Praises RCB's Joker In The Bag, Celebrates His 'Competitive Influence' On The Side

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Final: Andy Flower, head coach of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has heaped praise on Krunal Pandya's performance throughout the season. Right before the summit clash between Bengaluru and Punjab in Ahmedabad, he reckoned that not only did the Indian all-rounder have one of the finest IPL seasons ever, but Pandya also stood out as a significant influence for the players on the side.

Andy Flower Picks Out RCB's Leading Performer

After 70 matches and three playoff fixtures, the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League has reached a pivotal stage where two trophyless franchises aim to make history. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings will lock horns for the coveted gold in Ahmedabad, and one side will be emerging victorious tonight.

All eyes would be on the players and their performance tonight. Ahead of the electrifying clash, Andy Flower has sung praise over Krunal Pandya for being the Joker in the Bag for RCB this season.

"And Krunal [Pandya], I think not only he had a brilliant season wickets-wise, his best in the IPL, but he's been a competitive influence on the rest of the squad," Andy Flower said in a video shared by the Indian Premier League ahead of the Final.

Additionally, the RCB coach also heaped praise on the team's young arsenal. Andy Flower commended Suyash Sharma for his leg spin and googly-delivering abilities. He also name-dropped Devdutt Padikkal and Yash Dayal for their splendid contributions.

Rajat Patidar Rooting To Make History In IPL

The time is ticking, and the excitement is peaking as the IPL 2025 Final inches closer. The coveted title is on the line and one franchise would end their trophyless streak as they have a chance to become champions tonight. Individual player records are also on the line as Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Rajat Patidar is on the cusp of making history.

If RCB defeats PBKS tonight, Rajat Patidar will become the first-ever skipper in the franchise's history to win the title. He has a chance to achieve it in his maiden year as a skipper, which would be a chef's kiss to Patidar's career.