RCB or PBKS, Virat Kohli or Shreyas Iyer - Who Will Win IPL 2025? Australian Captain Makes Huge Prediction

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Spotlight will be on Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer when Punjab and Bengaluru play the IPL 2025 final. Fans have already started predicting and the buzz is palpable. For the unversed, RCB and PBKS are yet to win the final. In fact, Australian captain Alyssa Healy has dropped her prediction about the upcoming encounter between two starry sides. As per Healy, the pressure will be on RCB, thanks to their popularity - but Punjab will eventually win the game.

‘Punjab are just going to come along and steal it'

"Neither team has obviously never won before. There's going to be a little bit of panic at some point out there. RCB would really want to win, having come so close in the past. I feel like all the pressure is on RCB to win this title. Especially with the way they have shaped up all the year. But Punjab are just going to come along and steal it from them," Healy said on the LiSTNR Sport podcast.

Mind you, both teams have played good cricket consistently throughout the season to finally reach this stage. Expectations would be high as both teams would be gunning for their maiden title. Also, what makes the contest interesting is that the two super stars - Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer - have been in ominous form throughout the season. They would now look for the finishing kick.

