Updated 3 June 2025 at 13:44 IST

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Final, Free Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Live Telecast

IPL 2025 Final, RCB vs PBKS Live Streaming: Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Punjab Kings in the final of the Indian Premier League 2025 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Check full details of live streaming apps, TV channels, match timing in India, US, and UK, and key players to watch.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Rajat Patidar (L), Shreyas Iyer (R)
Rajat Patidar (L), Shreyas Iyer (R) | Image: ANI

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Final: So yes, it has boiled down to this - Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings - for IPL 2025 title. It is expected to be a high-octane game as both teams are studded with superstars. Also, what is certain is that there is going to be a full house at the stadium when the two sides meet as the buzz is palpable. Both sides are yet to win the IPL silverware and hence would be eager to arrest the drought. 

RCB vs PBKS - Live Streaming Details & All You Need to Know

When is the IPL 2025 final between RCB and PBKS going to take place? 

The IPL 2025 final between RCB and PBKS will take place on June 3. 

Where is the IPL 2025 final between RCB-PBKS take place? 

The IPL 2025 final between RCB and PBKS will take place at the iconbic Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. 

What time will the IPL 2025 final between RCB and PBKS start? 

The IPL 2025 final between RCB and PBKS will start at 7:30 PM and the toss takes place at 7:00 PM. 

Where can the IPL 2025 final between RCB and PBKS be streamed? 

You can stream the IPL 2025 final between RCB and PBKS on JioStar. 

Where will the IPL 2025 final match between RCB and PBKS be televised on TV? 

The IPL 2025 final match between RCB and PBKS can be watched on Star Sports Network

RCB vs PBKS H2H

The two teams have met 36 times in the history of the league. It is interesting that both sides have won 18 matches apiece. But again, in this season, RCB has had the wood over Punjab. In three games played this year, RCB have won two while Punjab have won one. 

Published 3 June 2025 at 13:44 IST