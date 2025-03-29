IPL 2025, GT vs MI: Sunil Gavaskar Lambasts Mumbai Indians After Childish Fielding Error Gifts Gujarat Titans Five Runs

Mumbai Indians had a very embarrassing moment in their IPL 2025 game against the Gujarat Titans. The incident happened in the first innings when Gujarat were batting at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar Lambasts Gujarat Titans For Lackluster Attitude

The incident happened when Sai Sudharsan pulled a short ball from Deepak Chahar towards the deep square leg and pushed for a run. It was supposed to be a routine single. But Sai Sudharsan was casually jogging towards the non stiker end and looked to be in trouble with a sharp throw from Naman Dhir.

But the throw missed the stumps and it went for a four awarding the batting side five runs. Sunil Gavaskar, who was commentating at that time, was furious and lashed out at the Gujarat opener for his casual attitude.

He said at Star Sports, “That's absolutely terrible cricket. No wonder Deepak Chahar is not happy, it (the five runs) goes against his name!”

Sai Sudharsan Shines For Gujarat Titans

Coming to the match, Mumbai rode on Sai Sudharsan's brilliance to post a formidable 196 run. Both Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler came up with valiant contributions to help their side in this must-win clash. For Mumbai, Hardik Pandya took two wickets. Shubman also became the second-quickest batter in IPL history to score 1000 runs at an IPL venue. In the second innings, Rohit Sharma continued his horrific form as he fell out cheaply to Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav showed his flashes of brilliance but he couldn't get the job done with a 28 ball 48.