Md. Siraj's 'Jaffa' Outfoxes Rohit Sharma, Gujarat Titans Pacer's Celebration After Cleaning Up India Skipper Goes Viral

Updated March 29th 2025, 23:49 IST
IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma 's horrific form has continued to haunt him as he gets out cheaply against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. A brilliant inswing delivery nips back in and rips through his defence to castle his stumps.
Batting first Gujarat Titans posted 196 runs courtesy of Sai Sudharsan's brilliant innings. Mumbai started the chase on a good note as Rohit smashed Siraj for two fours in the first three balls. But the GT fast bowler got through his defence with a scrambled seam delivery.
Having lost their opening encounter against Chennai Super Kings , Mumbai badly needed to grind out a victory to keep their hopes alive in IPL 2025.
Siraj wasn't retained by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025, and he was snapped up by GT for a whopping 12.25 crore. He was also not a part of the Indian contingent which lifted the Champions Trophy 2025 very recently. This also happens to be Siraj's maiden dismissal of Rohit Sharma in IPL.
Coming to the match, Gujarat Titans have notched up their maiden win in IPL 2025 against the Mumbai Indians. Riding on Sai Sudharsan's batting brilliance, Gujarat posted 96 runs on the board. Barring Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, none of the Mumbai batter could manage to hit a big score. Mumbai have remained winless after two matches and Hardik Pandya and Co. needs to start rectifying their mistakes from next match.
Published March 29th 2025, 22:12 IST