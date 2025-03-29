Md. Siraj's 'Jaffa' Outfoxes Rohit Sharma, Gujarat Titans Pacer's Celebration After Cleaning Up India Skipper Goes Viral

IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma 's horrific form has continued to haunt him as he gets out cheaply against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. A brilliant inswing delivery nips back in and rips through his defence to castle his stumps.

Sunil Gavaskar Lambasts Gujarat Titans Batter

Batting first Gujarat Titans posted 196 runs courtesy of Sai Sudharsan's brilliant innings. Mumbai started the chase on a good note as Rohit smashed Siraj for two fours in the first three balls. But the GT fast bowler got through his defence with a scrambled seam delivery.

Having lost their opening encounter against Chennai Super Kings , Mumbai badly needed to grind out a victory to keep their hopes alive in IPL 2025.

Siraj wasn't retained by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025, and he was snapped up by GT for a whopping 12.25 crore. He was also not a part of the Indian contingent which lifted the Champions Trophy 2025 very recently. This also happens to be Siraj's maiden dismissal of Rohit Sharma in IPL.

Gujarat Titans Defeat Mumbai Indians By 36 Runs