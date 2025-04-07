Hardik Ignores Rohit; Reveals Greats Who Feature on His Phone Wallpaper

IPL 2025, MI vs RCB: Ahead of the big-ticket game at Wankhede, MI captain Hardik Pandya has made a big revelation. The MI captain revealed the cricketers who are part of his phone wallpaper. It was surprising to see Hardik ignore Rohit. The three MI cricketers he picked are Lasith Malinga, Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh.

‘Mumbai was always my favorite team’

Hardik Pandya said in a video posted by Star Sports, X: “Getting picked by the Mumbai Indians was even more special because Mumbai was always my favorite team. I had a wallpaper on my phone of Sachin sir, Harbhajan (Singh), and I think Malli's (Lasith Malinga) face was there. So, I have always been a Mumbai fan, and obviously getting the opportunity to come and play for this franchise was even more special. And obviously my journey started from there.”

Meanwhile, Hardik has not been upto the mark with his leadership. MI are currently languishing at the eighth spot in the points table with a solitary win in four games. Mumbai would truly like to turn things around and they would hope it starts today when they take on RCB.

MI vs RCB Preview