Bumrah Will Take 4 Wickets, Kohli Will Score... - Chatbot Grok Predicts

IPL 2025, MI vs RCB: The word is that Jasprit Bumrah is available for tonight's clash against Bengaluru at Wankhede stadium. Bumrah, one of the best pacers in the world, would return to playing cricket after an injury that he picked up during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Bumrah was due to play in the Champions Trophy as well, but BCCI did not rush him back, and hence he had to miss the ICC event. Hours before the MI vs RCB clash, MI shared a post on their official social media account with a caption 'Thunderboom are back in business'. This has raised speculations that Bumrah might bowl full tilt against RCB.

With high chances of Bumrah returning, the spotlight would certainly be on him when the two high-profile teams clash. With the IPL happening, one thing can be guaranteed - and that is wild speculations and prediction. Ahead of the big-ticket clash, we asked a few relevant questions to AI Chatbot Grok.

How many wickets will Bumrah take at Wankhede tonight?

The AI Grok reckons Bumrah may pick up four wickets. In case, Bumrah does manage to pick up four - MI would surely be in an advantageous position. Now, it would be interesting to see if Bumrah can do what Grok expects him to do.

How many runs will Virat Kohli score?

Kohli has been in good touch and he would be expected to get among the runs and put RCB in a good position. For the unversed, Kohli would be opening and Grok reckons he will score anything between 40-50.

MI vs RCB - Who Will Win?