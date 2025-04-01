IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya Roasted on Social Media Despite Thumping KKR Win as Old Comment on MI 'Buying' Superstars Goes Viral

To say that Hardik Pandya has struggled to win over the majority of Mumbai Indians' (MI) fans ever since he rejoined the side in 2024 and became their new captain, replacing Rohit Sharma in the process, would be a massive understatement.

Pandya was massively booed by a majority of audiences in the 2024 season and, despite finding more acceptance from fans come 2025, he has struggled to shake off some old comments he made in the past about the team.

This was evident after MI's win against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when he commented on the team's newest star, Ashwani Kumar.

“All credit to the scouts, they go all over the country,” Pandya said when speaking about how the team signed him.

However, this is the same Pandya who, in 2023 when he was still captaining Gujarat Titans, spoke about MI's recruitment in a much more negative light.

ALSO READ | Michael Vaughan Hilariously Trolls Rohit Sharma After Poor Outing During IPL 2025 Match Between MI-KKR

"There are two kinds of success you can get. One is get the best people possible from A to B which I feel MI had or have the best environment possible for you to win which has been a CSK type where no matter who players are, they find comfort there and best out of them," Hardik said.

And fans were quick to remind him of these comments after MI's game vs KKR.

See The Best Reactions Here

MI's Win Drought in IPL 2025 Ends

Mumbai Indians secured their first victory of the 2025 IPL season with a dominant performance over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders. After a challenging start to the season, with back-to-back losses, the third match proved to be the turning point for MI as they triumphed over KKR.

The Mumbai bowlers set the tone early, dismissing both KKR openers for just two runs on the board. The pressure mounted as Mumbai continued to wreak havoc, bowling out Kolkata Knight Riders for a mere 116 runs.