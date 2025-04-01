sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Pope Francis Funeral | Mahira Khan In Hot Water | Jeffrey Epstein |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket News /
  • Michael Vaughan Hilariously Trolls Rohit Sharma After Poor Outing During IPL 2025 Match Between MI-KKR, Says 'If You Name...'

Updated April 1st 2025, 10:26 IST

Michael Vaughan Hilariously Trolls Rohit Sharma After Poor Outing During IPL 2025 Match Between MI-KKR, Says 'If You Name...'

IPL 2025, MI vs KKR: Mumbai may have registered their first win of the season, but Rohit Sharma failed with the bat once again.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Follow: Google News Icon
Rohit Sharma's form is concerning
Rohit Sharma's form is concerning | Image: PTI

IPL 2025, MI vs KKR: Mumbai may have registered their first win of the season, but Rohit Sharma failed with the bat once again. The ex-MI captain scored merely 13 off 12 balls before Andre Russell dismissed him at the Wankhede on Monday. MI went on to win the match convincingly by eight wickets, but Rohit's form remains a concern. 

ALSO READ: Updated Points Table Following MI's 8 Wicket Win Over KKR

While Rohit will try to get some runs when Mumbai take on Lucknow, former England captain Michael Vaughan has mocked the ex-MI captain. Vaughan reckoned if your name is not Rohit, you will not be in the side with those numbers. 

'We're judging Rohit just as a batter'

"You look at his numbers, you've got to remember, we're judging Rohit just as a batter now, because he's not the captain. Now, I think you can get away with average numbers, and they're average numbers. If your name's not Rohit Sharma, you're place in the side at some stage with those numbers. They're not good enough for a player like Rohit Sharma," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz. 

‘Cannot cope with those numbers’

"But if he's the captain as well, and he's adding his knowledge of being a leader, the culture creator that he is, tactician that he is, and I see it on a regular basis with India, and I've seen it with Mumbai in the past, I cannot cope with those numbers. But when you're just the batter now, that's how we have to judge Rohit Sharma because he isn't the captain. He needs runs," Vaughan added.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Ajinkya Rahane Slams KKR Teammates After Humiliating MI Defeat

Following the big eight-wicket win, Mumbai have moved up to the sixth spot in the points table, while Kolkata have slipped to the bottom of the ladder. 

Published April 1st 2025, 10:22 IST

IPL Rohit Sharma