IPL 2025: How Saliva Ban Reversal Led to Mohammed Siraj's Career Revival With Gujarat Titans

When the IPL reversed the rule that banned saliva use on the ball, a relic of the Covid-19 pandemic that still persists in international cricket, few expected it would lead to the career revival of Mohammed Siraj. But that is what has happened so far for the Indian pacer with his new team Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025.

Siraj ended the first innings of the match vs Sunrisers Hyderabad with his career-best IPL figures of 4-17 and revealed that the use of saliva on the ball helped him.

"When there is no saliva, the ball comes onto the bat easily and makes it easy for the batters. This rule makes it much better for the bowlers. A little bit of tail in and the chances for lbw and bowled increase," Siraj told the broadcasters in the mid-innings break.

However, that was not the only thing that aided Siraj after he was dumped not only by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, but also the Indian team.

Siraj's New Mentality

He also admitted that getting some rest time and working on his mentality and fitness helped him perform the way he has been recently.

"When I had a rest, I was working a lot on my bowling, my fitness and my mentality. The body is fresh, so I am really enjoying my bowling. The ball is coming out of my hand much better," Siraj said.

So effective has Siraj been that he is also currently the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the IPL so far with 9 wickets.

OId Horse Learns New Tricks

It is also worth noting that Siraj has improved one aspect of his bowling that previously held him back- his death bowling.

Of his 9 wickets so far, 3 have come in the death overs - he only had 5 overs in the death through the whole 2024 season.