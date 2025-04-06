SRH vs GT: Mohammed Siraj Tames Travis Head On Home Turf In Hyderabad, Surpasses 100 Wicket Milestone In IPL

Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket of Simarjeet Singh during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium | Image: AP Photo

Mohammed Siraj arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad with the intent of causing carnage on his home turf. While representing the Gujarat Titans, the pacer found his groove in the game as he tamed one of Sunrisers Hyderabad's most destructive batters, Travis Head, in style. Not only did he dismiss the SRH opener, but he also managed to clinch a major milestone in the IPL.

Mohammed Siraj Makes History At His Home Turf With Travis Head's Dismissal

Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Siraj was a man on a mission as he brought his A-game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Indian pacer got rid of Travis Head in the first over to get things going. Siraj tossed the ball full-ish towards the pads, and Head chips it off towards mid-wicket. The ball is aerial for a while. Sai Sudharsan smartly came ahead and dove towards the front to complete the catch. Head is left devastated after the catch as the Sunrisers suffer an early blow in the competition. The moment happened in the final ball of the first over. Travis Head's woes with the bat in the IPL continued as he was sent packing after just eight runs.

After taking out Travis Head from the equation, Mohammed Siraj successfully completed the milestone of taking 100 wickets in the Indian Premier League. The Indian pacer touched the landmark at his home ground in Uppal, which has made it extra special for the pacer.

Siraj Woke Up And Chose Violence! Bags His Best IPL Figures

Mohammed Siraj did not stop there, as he went on to pick up three more wickets in the play. The Indian pacer dismissed openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, and then he trapped Aniket Verma in a successful lbw attempt. SRH's Impact substitute, Simarjeet Singh, also failed to last long, as he fell for a two-ball duck, adding up top SRH's troubles.

Siraj picked a three-wicket haul against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and he went on to deliver one of his finest spells in IPL with the figures of 4-0-17-4 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.