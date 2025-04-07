R Ashwin Lands In A Fresh Controversy, CSK Fans Turn Hostile Over Former India Spinner: Here's What We Know So Far

Ravichandran Ashwin takes the catch to get Shimron Hetmyer out during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at Barsapara Cricket Stadium | Image: AP

Former Team India spinner R Ashwin has been involved in a controversy and situations have taken a drastic hit. Fans of the Chennai Super Kings have turned hostile against their favourite all-rounder, and he had to do some damage control after things went out of control. Ashwin's YouTube page has become a centre of debate when one of the channel's analysts irked the die-hard Chennai fans with one of his remarks. Let's take a look and understand what has happened so far.

R Ashwin's YouTube Page Slammed By CSK Fans After Analyst's Controversial Comments

R Ashwin's YouTube channel, which has entertained cricket fans, was embroiled in a controversy after one of the team's analysts, Prasanna Agoram, expressed that Noor Ahmad was not required to be in the line-up. His argument was based upon the fact that when all-rounders Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were present in the playing squad, Noor could have been excluded from selection and a batter could have been incorporated in the game.

The comments irked the CSK fans as they called out analyst Prasanna's comments as Noor Ahmad is currently a Purple Cap holder and has been a crucial player for the five-time champions in the IPL 2025 season so far.

R Ashwin's YouTube Page Comes In Damage Control Mode

As a result, the admin of R Ashwin's YouTube page had to issue a statement over the matter. They have declared that moving forward, the channel will not be covering any CSK games and that the opinions expressed by Prasanna are not a reflection of Ashwin's thoughts,

"Given the nature of the discussions on this forum over the last week, we want to be mindful of how things can be interpreted and have chosen to step away from covering CSK games, both previews and reviews, for the rest of this season.

"We value the diversity of perspectives that come through on our shows and remain committed to ensuring the conversation stays true to the integrity and purpose of the platform we've established. The views expressed by our guests do not reflect Ashwin's personal opinions," the statement on R Ashwin's YouTube channel mentioned.