IPL 2025: KKR To Face Off RCB In Blockbuster Opener On March 22, Eden Gardens To Host Final On May 25

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens in the IPL 2025 opener on March 22. The final will take place at the Eden Gardens on May 25. Eden is also poised to host the Qualifier 2 on May 23.

Mumbai Indians will renew their rivalry with Chennai Super Kings on March 23 at the Chepauk whole Surisers Hyderabad will also take on Rajasthan Royals on the same day. A total of 74 matches will be played in a span of 65 days. There will also be 12 doubleheaders in this edition. Hyderabad will be the home for the Qualifier 1 on May 20 and the Eliminator on May 21.

IPL 2025 Will be Played Across 13 Venues

13 venues have been listed as apart from the 10 home stadiums, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam and Dharamsala will also host matches. Rajasthan Royals will seek their home comfort in Guwahati while Dharamsala will be an alternate home for Punjab Kings . Delhi Capitals will open their IPL2025 campaign in Visakhapatnam as they are scheduled to play their first two matches in the city.

Punjab will play their four home matches at the New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh while they will host LSG, DC and MI at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

10 teams have been divided into two groups and each side will face the other teams in their group and one team in the other group twice and this will be decided via a seeding method. CSK and Mumbai will face each other twice in IPL 2025. Gujarat Titans will host Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 25.

Group 1: Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings

Except for KKR and DC, all the other eight IPL teams have announced their captains for IPL 2025.