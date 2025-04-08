IPL 2025: Mohun Bagan Footballers Spotted Cheering For KKR Against LSG At Eden Gardens Ahead Of ISL Final

Mohun Bagan footballers have been spotted at the Eden Gardens during the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants . After Rishabh Pant attended the ISL semifinal between Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on Monday, the Green and Maroon footballers have now returned the favour.

Mohun Bagan Footballers Enjoy IPL Match At Eden Gardens

Apuia scored in the extra time as Mohun Bagan defeated JFC in a two legged affair to book a place against Bengaluru FC in the ISL final. LSG's official X handle took to social media to post a photo of the Mohun Bagan footballers enjoying the match at the Mecca of cricket.

Owner Sanjiv Goenka is also in attendance at the Eden Gardens alongside the MBSG footballers. LSG made it to the IPL playoffs in 2022 and 2023, and the priority will be to secure a top four finish. They handed the captaincy to Rishabh Pant this season, having made him the most expensive player in IPL history.

Pant has failed with the bat but guided his team to two wins in IPL 2025 so far.

Lucknow Super Giants Defeat Kolkata Konight Riders At Eden Gardens

Coming to the match, LSG posted a whopping 238 runs on the board. Mitchell Marsh hit his 4th IPL fifty in IPL 2025 and continued his brilliant form this time. Nicholas Pooran followed suit and smashed the KKR bowlers all over the ground.

The West Indies batter completed his half-century in just 21 balls and went on to score a 36-ball 87. This also happens to be LSG's 2nd highest IPL total.