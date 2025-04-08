Digvesh Rathi Writes Off Sunil Narine, Brings Back The Notebook Celebration Despite Being Sanctioned By IPL

Digvesh Rathi's love affair with his trademark celebration continues. The Delhi leg-break bowler has become one of the game's biggest highlights of the night. Rathi's trademark celebration has brought him under the radar of BCCI and IPL. Digvesh brought out the celebration once again, this time after the dismissal of Sunil Narine.

Digvesh Rathi Brings Out The Notebook Celebration Against Sunil Narine

The moment happened in the second ball of the seventh over when Digvesh Rathi tossed a fullish ball at wide, which spun a lot. Sunil Narine, who looked in excellent form, smacked it towards the long-off with the bottom of his bat. Aiden Markram, who was stationed there, makes a successful catch. Narine was dismissed at 30 runs in 13 balls, which included four boundaries and two sixes at a strike rate of 230.76

Digvesh Rathi picked up the dismissal of his idol Sunil Narine and then brought out his trademark celebration with a twist. The Delhi leg-break pulled off the write-off celebration on the grass. Rathi's celebration got him in trouble earlier, as he has been fined by the IPL and BCCI twice. But that does not seem to bother him as he did it for the third time.

LSG Fire Off Strong, Score 238 At The Loss Of Three Wickets

The Lucknow Super Giants got off to a flier of a start at Eden Gardens. Opener Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh left the KKR fans sweating as they delivered an all-out assault with the bat. Despite Markram's dismissal, Nicholas Pooran's titanic effort kept things for them as he scored an unbeaten 36-ball 87, which included seven fours and eight sixes. Abdul Samad faced the axe early as he was taken off at six. Miller came in at the innings' final moments and scored four off four balls.