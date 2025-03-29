'Can't Run Between The Wickets': MS Dhoni Continues To Face Criticism, Fans Vent Frustration On Ex-CSK Skipper Greeting Raina

MS Dhoni has been under the scanner for all of the wrong reasons after the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a 50-run loss to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in an IPL 2025 game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday (March 28).

Dhoni shocked everyone by coming in to bat at number 9, behind spin-bowling all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin. Dhoni's cameos in the Indian Premier League have been the source of fan joy, but him continuously coming in to bat lower down the order led to much fan frustration among the CSK faithful even in the 2024 season.

Now, as a video that has gone viral where Dhoni can be seen running to former CSK teammate Suresh Raina after the game, many have once again been left wondering about Dhoni's batting.

See the video here

Even as many were left smiling at the bond between two players linked intrinsically to CSK's history, others asked why Dhoni did not come up the order when he was able to run just fine.

Some fans saw humour in the situation, whereas others were frustrated at the man nicknamed ‘Thala’.

It shows that fans remain divided over the legendary ex-CSK skipper's role in the team.

Dhoni Reaches New Milestone

During the RCB game, Dhoni ended up reaching a new milestone in his illustrious IPL career.

Dhoni became the highest-ever run-scorer for CSK in IPL history, notching 4699 runs for the franchise.