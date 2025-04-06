IPL 2025: Pat Cummins Walks Back Comments Made After KKR Loss, Says SRH Batters Play With 'Calculated Aggression'

Pat Cummins warms up before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens in Kolkata | Image: AP Photo

Sunrisers Hyderabad wowed many with their ultra-aggressive batting style in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League, finishing second in the process. However, they have made a poor start to the IPL 2025 - they have lost 3 games on the trot after an opening day win vs Rajasthan Royals.

It has prompted plenty of criticism that their batting seems one-note, but skipper Pat Cummins has praised the batters and their approach.

"In the first game where we got 280 odd, what stood out for me was it wasn’t reckless. It was calculated aggression. I think we’re lucky we’ve got such strength that it’s never just blind swinging," Cummins told SRH on social media.

However, this contrasts strongly with what he said after they lost their previous game to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Cummins Does U-turn on Criticism

After the game vs KKR, Cummins had suggested that his batters need to rethink their approach instead of just looking to be aggressive all the time.

"We need to maybe look back at whether we could have chosen better options. Our batters are best when they take the game on, but looking back maybe we could have taken different options," he said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Cummins added that the score of 201 that they were chasing was gettable if they had employed a different approach.

Can SRH Find Form Again?

But SRH are perhaps at their best when they are batting aggressively due to the nature of their batters - and that is what Cummins is now trying to tell his batters too.

"Most of our players are pretty aggressive. Our guys are actually well suited to striking at 200. So that’s what we always encourage," Cummins told SRH socials.