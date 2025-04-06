MS Dhoni Sets The Record Straight On Retirement Speculations, Says 'I Have 10 Months To Decide'

Former Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has ended all the chatter over his retirement while making a rare podcast appearance. Speculations have been at an all-time high before the IPL season could begin. Even though Dhoni has been effortlessly handling the job as a wicketkeeper-batter for the franchise, fans are left wondering whether the 2025 season could be his swansong. But the stumper has assured that the IPL 2025 season will not be the last of him.

MS Dhoni Quashes Retirement Chatter Amid Wild Speculations

Chennai Super Kings were handed a heavy defeat by the Delhi Capitals at their home in Chepauk. However, speculations were rampant after MS Dhoni's parents were seen at the MA Chidambaram to watch their son in action. Fans were left wondering whether the match against DC could be the final time when MSD would be in action. But the former Chennai Super Kings skipper has quashed any concern over his much-speculated retirement decision, saying that he would have ten months to decide, and it would be his body which would make the call.

"No, not right now. I am still playing the IPL. I have kept it very simple, I take it one year at a time, I am 43, by the time IPL 2025 finishes, I will be 44, so after that, I have 10 months to decide if I would play or not. But it is not me deciding, it is my body that decides. So, one year at a time, we will see after that," MS Dhoni said during his recent podcast appearance with Raj Shamani.

Trouble On The Line For Chennai Super Kings?

Amid the speculation around MS Dhoni's retirement, concern may arise over the Chennai Super Kings' performance as fortress Chepauk has been breached. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led franchise has been handed three consecutive defeats, with two wins being conceded at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. CSK would be alarmed after the defeats as the road to securing a record sixth title may become arduous if they suffer another loss in the IPL 2025 season.