IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant Flops Yet Again as Lucknow Super Giants Set Embarrassing Record vs Punjab Kings

Ahead of the Lucknow Super Giants' first home game of the IPL 2025 season, there were high hopes that new captain Rishabh Pant would end up finding form in front of the fans of his new side.

There are big hopes on Pant's shoulders, especially since LSG broke the bank and made him the most expensive player in the history of the IPL with a bid of Rs. 27 crores.

However, he once again failed to fire with the bat during their game against the Punjab Kings on Tuesday (April 1).

Pant could only play 5 balls and score 2 runs. To make things worse, he was dismissed when he mishit a half-tracker from Glenn Maxwell and found Yuzvendra Chahal at short fine leg.

LSG Notch Up Unwanted Record

But to make things worse, LSG were also not at their fluent best as they lost one too many wickets early on and in the process recorded an unwanted record.

Their score of 39-3 after 6 overs was the lowest powerplay score recorded in the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League so far this season.

Things started poorly when Mitchell Marsh, who has been one of their in-form batters, holed out to Arshdeep Singh when he spooned a simple but high catch to Marco Jansen.

Aiden Markram got a good start and looked likeliest to counter-attack but was dismissed before he could really get going, scoring just 28 runs off 187 balls.

Pant was then dismissed before the end of the powerplay to add to the misery of the home side.

LSG's Mixed IPL Start

The home team have made a mixed start to the IPL so far, having won one and lost one of their two games played before the one against Punjab.