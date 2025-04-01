Ramandeep Singh Highlights Big Issue With Kolkata Knight Riders' Campaign, Slams Age-Old IPL Tradition After Loss To MI

IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders' start in the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League has been very shaky. The defending champions have lost two out of their first three games. Kolkata are now languishing at the last spot of the IPL 2025 points table with a very dismal Net Run Rate (NRR) of -1.428. Mumbai Indians recently defeated the defending champions by 7 wickets. It is Kolkata Knight Riders' batting that is letting them down in every game. The KKR outfit is in dire need to turn things around very quickly.

These are very early days in the eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. Though things are not very bad for the defending champions, they need to identify certain loopholes and fix them very quickly before it is too late.

Ramandeep Singh Blames Mega Auction for KKR's Dismal Run

Kolkata Knight Riders' pinch-hitter Ramandeep Singh opened up on his team's bad patch with the bat. The Knight Riders were a force to reckon with in the previous edition of the IPL and scored big runs at will. Unfortunately for KKR, the mega auctions happened, and they had to let go of many match-winners in their side, including their IPL-winning skipper Shreyas Iyer.

"Mega auctions are disheartening. You set a combination, and then every three years, you have to change the team. But that is not an excuse; teams will try and find their winning combinations as quickly as possible, and we are trying to find our winning combination as well," said Ramandeep Singh after Kolkata Knight Riders' shocking loss to their nemesis, the Mumbai Indians.

Kolkata Knight Riders To Lock Horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad