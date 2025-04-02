IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants Receive Huge Boost, Akash Deep Could Return To Action Against Mumbai Indians

Updated April 2nd 2025, 16:18 IST
Lucknow Super Giants succumbed to their second defeat as they were thrashed brutally by the Punjab Kings in IPL 2025. Rishabh Pant failed with the bat once again, as he could only muster 2 runs before Glenn Maxwell dismissed him.
LSG will now host the five time champions Mumbai Indians and have received a major boost before this crucial clash. As per ESPN Cricinfo, Akash Dep is all set to join the LSG squad on Wednesday and could feature against Mumbai Indians in the next clash.
The Indian fast bowler last featured in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and, since then, hasn't played a competitive match. He was a part of the RCB squad last season and played just one match.
LSG have been plagued by injuries and already lost Mohsin Khan for the entire season, and Shardul Thakur replaced him. Mayank Yadav's return from injury has also been delayed, and Akash Deep's inclusion will be a huge boost.
It will take the pressure off Shardul and Avesh Khan, who are at the front line of the LSG bowling lineup. Akash has a decent record in the T20s, having picked up 49 wickets in 42 matches. He joined the franchise for a whopping 8 crore.
LSG finished in 7th place last season, and the expectations have been huge this season as they splashed the case at the IPL 2025 mega-auction. Rishabh Pant was brought in for a whopping 27 crore and has been given the charge to lead the team this season. But results haven't been satisfactory, and they will hope to turn the tide in their favour in the next game when they host Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians on April 4.
Published April 2nd 2025, 16:10 IST