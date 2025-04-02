IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants Receive Huge Boost, Akash Deep Could Return To Action Against Mumbai Indians

Lucknow Super Giants succumbed to their second defeat as they were thrashed brutally by the Punjab Kings in IPL 2025. Rishabh Pant failed with the bat once again, as he could only muster 2 runs before Glenn Maxwell dismissed him.

Lucknow Super Giants Receive Huge Boost

LSG will now host the five time champions Mumbai Indians and have received a major boost before this crucial clash. As per ESPN Cricinfo, Akash Dep is all set to join the LSG squad on Wednesday and could feature against Mumbai Indians in the next clash.

The Indian fast bowler last featured in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and, since then, hasn't played a competitive match. He was a part of the RCB squad last season and played just one match.

Injuries Have Halted LSG's Progress In IPL 2025

LSG have been plagued by injuries and already lost Mohsin Khan for the entire season, and Shardul Thakur replaced him. Mayank Yadav's return from injury has also been delayed, and Akash Deep's inclusion will be a huge boost.

It will take the pressure off Shardul and Avesh Khan, who are at the front line of the LSG bowling lineup. Akash has a decent record in the T20s, having picked up 49 wickets in 42 matches. He joined the franchise for a whopping 8 crore.