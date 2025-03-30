IPL 2025: 'He's Not Rohit Sharma Of...' - Ex-MI Skipper Warned of Game 'Slipping Away For Him' After Yet Another Flop Show

As the Mumbai Indians slumped to their second loss in as many games in the IPL 2025, the focus was once again on their poor batting show - led by former MI skipper Rohit Sharma .

Rohit hit two boundaries during his brief stay at the crease vs the Gujarat Titans but was castled by a slower one by Mohammed Siraj.

He was dismissed for a duck in MI's opener vs the Chennai Super Kings and there will be concerns over his form.

One person who has raised those concerns is former India international Sanjay Manjrekar.

'Not Rohit Sharma of 3-4 Years Ago'

Manjrekar said that Rohit isn't the same player he was a few years ago and he believes that Rohit is going through a bad phase.

"Rohit Sharma is clearly going through a phase. He's not the Rohit Sharma of, say, three to four years ago," Manjrekar told the digital broadcasters JioHotstar.

Manjrekar added that it seems like things are slipping away from Rohit and he is still relying on his instincts to get him through games.

"He's at a stage in his career where he has to push himself every morning - train hard and be at his best - because things are slipping away for him. He's still relying on his natural talent and instincts."

Rohit, it is worth noting, has retired from T20I cricket but continues to be available for the IPL. However, his recent slump has seemingly affected his T20 cricket too.

MI's Poor Start to IPL 2025

It has also led to MI making a typically sedate start to the IPL that they are almost renowned for.

They have lost both of their first two games and will hope to find winning form before it is too late.