IPL 2025: Updated Points Table Following Gujarat Titans' Commanding 36-Run Win Over Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League: The Gujarat Titans (GT) have clinched a dominating 36-run win over the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 29.

It was a poor performance from the five-time IPL champions as they failed to chase down the 197-run target. Meanwhile, it was Gujarat Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna who was named the 'Player of the Match' following his stunning display with the ball in the second inning. Prasidh scalped two wickets in his four-over spell and gifted just 18 runs at an economy rate of 4.50.

IPL 2025 Updated Points Table

It was the Gujarat Titans' maiden win of the 18th season of the IPL on Saturday, March 29. The 36-run triumph over Mumbai Indians have powered the Gujarat-based franchise to third place on the IPL 2025 standings with two points. The Shubman Gill-led side also have a net run rate of +0.625. GT have conceded a defeat in their previous game of the tournament against Punjab Kings by 11 runs on Tuesday, March 25.

On the other hand, it was Mumbai Indians' back-to-back defeat in the 2025 edition. The Hardik Pandya-led have failed to start the IPL 2025 on a good note. Mumbai Indians hold the ninth place on the IPL 2025 points table with a net run rate of -1.163. In their previous fixture, the Mumbai-based franchise suffered a four-wicket loss against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, March 23.

IPL 2025 Updated Points Table. Image: Google (Screegrab)

