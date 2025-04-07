IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma Mimics Umpire Upon Introduction as Impact Sub, Leaves Fans on Social Media in Splits

Mumbai Indians fans have gotten accustomed to seeing Rohit Sharma come on as the Impact Player in their past few IPL 2025 games, and it was no different during their game vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (April 7).

Rohit came on as towards the latter parts of the innings and to an absolutely huge roar from the Mumbai faithful, with chants of ‘Rohit Rohit' doing the rounds.

But there was something else that caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans on social media - Rohit was mimicking the umpire who put up the ‘X’ signal to show that an Impact Player was coming on.

Naturally, this led to many on social media having a good laugh on the matter.

See The Best Reactions Here

Rohit Back From Injury

The sight of Rohit even taking to the field would have been a relieving one for MI fans, given he missed their last game against the Lucknow Super Giants due to an injury he sustained in practice before the game.

Captain Hardik Pandya had confirmed as much but had not offered up a timeline on when it is that Rohit would be expected back in action.