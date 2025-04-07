IPL 2025: Virat Kohli Achieves Yet Another Massive Milestone, Becomes First Indian to Breach 13,000-Run Mark in T20s

Virat Kohli scripted T20 history during the IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru when he became the first Indian to score 13,000 runs in T20 cricket.

Kohli is also only the fifth batter in the history of the sport to reach the milestone - and the second-fastest in terms of number of innings taken to reach there.

Besides Kohli, four other batters have scaled the 13,000-run mark in T20 cricket - Chris Gayle, Alex Hales, Shoaib Malik and Kieron Pollard.

Kohli took just 386 inninigs to reach the milestone, with Gayle being the fastest having taken just 381 innings to get there.

Why is Kohli's Achievement Special?

No other Indian has managed to come close to this achievement, with the next highest Indian run-getter in T20 cricket being Rohit Sharma - who only shades above the 11,000-run mark.

There's also the fact that Kohli, like most Indian stars, only gets to play in the IPL and therefore has scored the majority of his T20 runs in just one league.

The other players on the list have the benefit of being able to ply their trade across a host of T20 leagues around the world.

A Snapshot of Kohli's T20 Career

Kohli started playing T20s in 2007, when he made his debut in the format for Delhi in the Inter-State Twenty20 Tournament that was lated renamed the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT).

In the IPL, he has only ever played for the RCB franchise after he was picked by them ahead of the 2008 season.