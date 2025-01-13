Published 08:39 IST, January 13th 2025
IPL 2025 SCHEDULE: Kolkata to Host Opener on March 21, Final Set For May 25 - REPORT
The 18th season of the cash-rich Indian Premier League is set to start from March 21 and Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the opener.
The 18th season of the cash-rich Indian Premier League is set to start from March 21 and Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the opener. As per the same report on Cricbuzz, the final will take place at the same venue on May 25. This is a big win for Kolkata after they earned the right to host the opener by winning the 2024 edition. Earlier, it was believed that the tournament would start on March 14 as per reports and hence one understands that there has been deferred by a week. And that has happened because a week window was kept as a cushion. The change is linked with the upcoming Champions Trophy which is set to host the final on March 9. And hence it is reportedly a suggestion given by the broadcasters to avoid overlap with the international event. However, broadcasting sources have denied making any such request.
For the unversed, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets to lift the crown for the third time.
NEW INTRODUCTION IN IPL 2025
It's learnt that the decision to follow the ICC Code of Conduct was taken during Sunday's meeting.
"From now on, ICC's sanctioned penalties will be imposed for Level 1, 2 or 3 offences. Till date, IPL had its own Code of Conduct but going forward, Playing Conditions will be followed as per ICC T20I regulations," an IPL GC member told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
WPL 2025 VENUES
The Women's Premier League is also set to grow. In the 2025 edition, four venues would be used to host WPL matches and the centres would be Lucknow, Mumbai, Baroda, and Bengaluru.
