IPL 2025 SCHEDULE: Kolkata to Host Opener on March 21, Final Set For May 25 - REPORT

The 18th season of the cash-rich Indian Premier League is set to start from March 21 and Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the opener. As per the same report on Cricbuzz, the final will take place at the same venue on May 25. This is a big win for Kolkata after they earned the right to host the opener by winning the 2024 edition. Earlier, it was believed that the tournament would start on March 14 as per reports and hence one understands that there has been deferred by a week. And that has happened because a week window was kept as a cushion. The change is linked with the upcoming Champions Trophy which is set to host the final on March 9. And hence it is reportedly a suggestion given by the broadcasters to avoid overlap with the international event. However, broadcasting sources have denied making any such request.