SRH Star Misses Out as South Africa Announce List of Contracted Players for 2025-26 Season, Introduce 'Hybrid' Contracts

Cricket South Africa have announced the names of the players who will be handed central contracts for the 2025-26 season, with 18 players being handed full-time deals and 20 players overall getting contracts.

Regulars like Temba Bavuma, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, and Kagiso Rabada have all been retained in the list of centrally contracted cricketers.

However, one big name who misses out is Heinrich Klaasen - the star Sunrisers Hyderabad player is still in talks with CSA about the kind of contract he will get and a decision on that is expected to be announced in due course.

The reason for their being a discussion on the nature of the contract is due to the fact that CSA are also handing out what they have termed ‘hybrid’ contracts.

‘Hybrid’ Contracts A First by CSA

David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen are the two players who have been handed hybrid contracts - deals that allow for players to feature in specific agreed-upon bilateral tours and ICC events, but not be available for national duty at all times.

The reason for these players opting for such deals is to keep themselves free for more franchise cricket around the world, with the T20 circuit proving extremely lucrative in terms of money.

"The hybrid contracts take into consideration the dynamic nature of modern-day cricket and will provide David and Rassie with the opportunity to contribute to the team during specific bilateral tours and ICC events," Director of National Teams and High Performance Enoch Nkwe said.

Proteas Men’s Contracted Squad 2025/26