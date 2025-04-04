IPL 2025: X's AI ChatBot Grok Makes Huge Prediction On LSG vs MI Fixture - See The Details

Lucknow Super Giants will face Mumbai Indians in a highly-contested IPL 2025 encounter set to be held at the erstwhile Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Both teams have made similar starts to the IPL season, as they have played 3 games so far but only emerged victorious on one occasion.

LSG's first win of the season came in their second match of the Indian Premier League 2025 when they defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets in Hyderabad.

And MI's first win came in their third game of the season when they walloped defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets in Mumbai.

Grok Predicts LSG vs MI Winner

IPL fever has caught on everywhere and even the AI chatbot of X (formerly Twitter) has joined in on the predictions of the matches.

According to Grok, the favourites for this clash would be LSG due to their home advantage as well as their strong historical record against MI.

"LSG's historical dominance over MI, combined with the home advantage in Lucknow, gives them a slight edge. Based on trends, LSG appears marginally favored," said Grok.

Should this prediction come true, it would spell disaster for the five-time IPL champs who have only just registered their first win of the season.

LSG's Record vs MI

LSG have an excellent record against the Mumbai Indians ever since they made their IPL debut in 2022.

Out of the 6 games the two teams have played, LSG have been victorious on 5 occasions, with MI being the winners only once.

Even that one win came all the way back in 2023, meaning LSG should head into this game with plenty of confidence.