Did SRH Miss Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan vs KKR in IPL 2025 Match? 1983 World Cup-Winner Makes Huge Remark

IPL 2025, KKR vs SRH: The night on Thursday in Kolkata belonged to the home side as they hammered Hyderabad. Kolkata won the game by 80 runs to zoom up the points table. Following the loss, the Hyderabad side faced massive backlash. Amid all the criticism, former India opener and 1983 World Cup-winner Kris Srikkanth also gave his two cents on the Hyderabad side.

Srikkanth reckoned Hyderabad do not have a solid bowling unit. Adding further, he reckoned the franchise is missing the services of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T. Natarajan. Both the pacers were released by the franchise ahead of the mega auction. He also said that SRH have the weakest bowling attack in the IPL 2025 season.

‘Really missed the services of Bhuvi’

“SRH really missed the services of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has done well for them over the years. Natarajan was also a crucial asset in their bowling department, and his absence was felt,” Srikkanth said while speaking on CricToday.

“This is one of the weakest bowling attacks in the ongoing IPL. I don’t see a deadly bowler in their lineup,” he also said.

Updated IPL 2025 Standings After KKR vs SRH Clash

After the 15th IPL clash had officially ended, the Kolkata Knight Riders rose to the number five spot with four points and an NRR of +0.070. On the other hand, the Sunrisers Hyderabad are at the bottom after two consecutive defeats. They have two points and an NRR of -1.612.