IPL 2025: Yash Dayal and Jitesh Sharma Involved in Comedy of Errors as Simple Catch Goes Begging Due to Lack of Calling

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru put on an excellent bowling display during their IPL 2025 game against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (April 7). However, one dropped catch ended up going viral on social media for all of the wrong reasons.

Yash Dayal got Suryakumar Yadav to top-edge one off a slower bouncer, and the bowler charged forward for to take the catch.

However, there was just one problem - RCB wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma had also charged off and, given he was the man with the gloves on, was probably more within his rights to claim that catch than Dayal.

The main issue was that no one called clearly for the ball and then managed to end up having a collision which resulted in the catch being dropped.

Naturally, social media saw the funny side of the comedy of errors and roasted both men - but more so Dayal, since cricketing logic suggests letting the 'keeper claim such catches.

Not a Costly Error

The good news for RCB was that the catch being dropped did not come back to haunt them too much.

Dayal eventually got Suryakumar on the last ball off the same over, as he holed out to Liam Livingstone while going for a big shot.