Vaibhav Suryavanshi to Jitesh Sharma; Look at First-Time Crorepatis!

The Indian Premier League has over the years changed fortunes of cricketers overnight and IPL Auction 2025 was no different. Over the two days of the auction in Jeddah, a whopping Rs 639.15 crore spent by 10 franchises. All 10 franchises bolstered their squads with several high-profile players. Also, the mega event that happened in Jeddah saw first-time crorepatis. In this piece, we list out the first-time crorepatis.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Not only did the 13-year-old bag an IPL contract, but he also became the youngest to do so. Suryavanshi was lapped up by Rajasthan Royals, who shelled out ₹1.1 crore for him. Not long ago, Suryavanshi created history by becoming the second-youngest player ever to play in a Ranji Trophy game for Bihar. Spotlight will surely be on him when the season begins.

Noor Ahmed: The young Afghanistani chinaman has been part of the IPL in the past for the Gujarat Titans . Last season, he was brought onboard by GT for Rs 30 lakhs. But this year, at the mega auction, he was picked up for a whopping Rs 10 cr by the Chennai Super Kings.

Jitesh Sharma: The T20I specialist is a good buy for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The RCB side shelled out a staggering Rs 11 cr for the wicketkeeper-batter. Jitesh can play as a finisher in the backend of the innings. In 40 IPL matches, Jitesh has scored 730 runs at an average of 22.81. He has got these runs at a strike rate of 151.53.