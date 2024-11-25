Published 23:05 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Delhi Capitals' Full Squad And Probable Playing XI
Delhi Capitals finished sixth on the IPL Points table in 2024 with 7 wins and as many losses in their group stage.
IPL 2025 Mega Auctions: Delhi Capitals, alongside Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings is a franchise that has been around from the first season, but hasn't won an IPL title. Just like Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals' campaign saw some brave and individual performances in IPL 2024, but they completely misfired as an unit. Delhi finished sixth on the IPL Points table in 2024 with 7 wins and as many losses in their group stage.
The Delhi Capitals got things completely wrong as they heavily relied on David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, and Mitchell Marsh to do the bulk of scoring. Pant anyways was making a comeback to competitive cricket after his horrific accident in December 2022. Much to everybody's surprise, Delhi played 11 different top-order in 14 games. They also used five different opening pairs which was one of the main reasons of their downfall. Delhi might've learnt their lesson from their IPL 2024 debacle and will look to make some smart buys at the auction table.
Delhi Capitals' Retentions Ahead Of IPL 2025 Mega Auction
Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs and Abishek Porel
Delhi Capitals' Full Squad After IPL 2025 Mega Auction
Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Mitchell Starc, KL Rahul, Harry Brook, Jake Fraser-McGurk, T. Natarajan, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Faf du Plessis, Mukesh Kumar, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Dushmantha Chameera, Donovan Ferreira, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay and Madhav Tiwari
Delhi Capitals' Probable Playing XI
Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul (c), Faf du Plessis, Harry Brook, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Mukesh Kumar, Mohit Sharma
KL Rahul and Mitchell Starc: Two Gamechangers For Delhi Capitals
The Delhi Capitals team management were extremely meticulous with all the selections that they made, especially KL Rahul and Mitchell Starc. Delhi look like a formidable side and could very well win their first IPL Trophy next season.
