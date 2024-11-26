'Jacks Saved Their Honor': Mohammad Kaif SLAMS RCB For Not Using RTM Card For Will Jacks

The IPL mega-auction just concluded after two days of buying of players. As all of the teams purchased their players to complete their squads for the tournament, RCB's auction picks got massive reactions as the two day mega-event concluded. Royal Challengers Bengaluru let go of several key players such as Will Jacks, Mohammed Siraj and Faf du Plessis. As the IPL auction ended, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif criticized the franchise for not retaining Will Jacks who was one of their key players last season.

Mohammad Kaif Speaks Out Against RCB Management For Not Using RTM Card For Will Jacks

During a talk with Star Sports, Mohammad Kaif spoke out against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru management for not using their RTM card on the England batter. He spoke about how Will Jacks helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru on their way to the playoffs last season and it was a massive blunder to not sign him.

"Jacks saved their honor last year. RCB came in the top four because of him. I remember two matches. He helped RCB beat SRH (SunRisers Hyderabad) in Hyderabad with his bowling and scored a hundred against GT (Gujarat Titans) in Ahmedabad off 40 balls. So Will Jacks won them two matches on his own and they didn't take him," said Mohammad Kaif on RCB and them not using RTM for Will Jacks.

'RCB's Auction Planning Was Bad': Mohammad Kaif

Adding on to his comments on Will Jacks and RCB, Mohammad Kaif further criticized Bengaluru's auction planning stating that it was bad on day 1 and worse on day 2.

"RCB said they don't want good players. They let (Rishabh) Pant and KL (Rahul) go, and he (Jacks) played well for them. It's not easy for any batter to score a hundred. The RCB fans will be extremely disappointed. We have seen from yesterday (Day 1) that RCB's auction planning was bad, and today (Day 2) they went from bad to worse. I believe not taking Jacks is a massive miss," said Mohammad Kaif as he further added to his comments.