sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Manmohan Singh | Azerbaijan Plane Crash | RJ Simran Singh | Virat Kohli | Pushpa 2 Stampede | Anna University Assault | Atrocities Against Hindus | INDI vs Congress |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • 'Thank You For All That You’ve Done': IPL Franchises Share Heartfelt Tributes For Former PM Doctor Manmohan Singh

Published 00:07 IST, December 27th 2024

'Thank You For All That You’ve Done': IPL Franchises Share Heartfelt Tributes For Former PM Doctor Manmohan Singh

Several IPL franchises shared heartfelt tributes on the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Manmohan Singh
Manmohan Singh | Image: PTI

The entire nation was shook with the sudden demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at the age of 92. The former PM breathed his last at AIIMS Hospital in New Delhi. As the whole nation went into a state of mourning prayers and condolences flew in from all parts of the nation for the former PM. 

Amidst this several IPL franchises took to social media to offer their condolences on the passing of the former PM.  

IPL Franchises React On Passing Of Former PM Manmohan Singh

Updated 00:07 IST, December 27th 2024