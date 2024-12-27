'What Did You do Wrong?': Nathan Lyon QUESTIONS Rohit Sharma's Call With Barb at KL Rahul | WATCH

Veteran Australian spinner Nathan Lyon tried to poke fun at KL Rahul on Friday during the Boxing Day Test. India had just lost the wicket of their captain Rohit Sharma early and that is what brought Rahul in. While Rahul was looking to mark his guard and take strike Lyon got cheeky. Lyon started the banter. He asked Rahul ‘what wrong he had done?'. Lyon asked this because Rahul was dropped to No. 3 after doing a good job at the top of the order in the absence of Rohit. The veteran Aussie spinner could be heard taunting Rahul about his demotion to no.3, saying, "What did you do wrong to bat one down?" Here is the clip that is now going viral:

Despite Lyon's efforts to distract Rahul, it just did not bother the Indian batter as he carried on with his business.

Steve Smith made a brilliant 140 while Jasprit Bumrah finished with 4-99 as India bowled out Australia for 474 in their first innings on day two of the Boxing Day Test.

India had aimed to wrap up the Australia innings quickly, but Smith’s 34th Test hundred – a fluent knock laced with 13 fours and three sixes – along with him getting valuable support from Pat Cummins (49) and Mitchell Starc (15) in stitching stands of 112 and 44 respectively helped the hosts’ made the visitors’ bowling line-up listless.

It was also Smith’s fifth ton at the MCG, and second three-figure score coming in as many matches against India in this series.

Post lunch, India had some relief as Mitchell Starc was castled by Ravindra Jadeja, who got the ball to straighten in and rattle his off-stump.