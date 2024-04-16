Advertisement

RCB vs SRH turned out to be one of the most incredible cricket matches that has ever been played. A combined total of 549 runs were scored by both teams in the match. While SRH got the victory by 25 runs, RCB might be happy with the fight they put on.

Records shatter as RCB and SRH put on a run fest at Chinnaswamy

It was an unusual day at the office for both teams as many records were broken. First, it was SRH, who bettered their own total of 277 by adding ten more runs to it, making it the biggest-ever team total in the IPL's history. Travis Head, who fired on all cylinders and powered SRH to an enormous total, scored a century in just 39 balls. It will go down as 4th fastest century of IPL. Aside from that, Faf du Plessis, Dinesh Karthik, and Heinrich Klassen scored 22, 23, and 24, ball fifties.

As both teams scored in exes of 250, it was raining sixes from both ends. A total of 38 sixes were hit in the match (SRH-22, RCB-16), which is the most in any T20 and an IPL match. SRH's 22 sixes are the most being hit in an innings. Chasing 288, RCB also got to 262 runs, and thereby, the highest total in a T20 and an IPL match has also been formed. All in all, it was a challenging day for the bowlers. Every bowler who had a bad gave runs at an economy of 10 and above, which is unbelievable. Besides that, IPL 2024's biggest six was also hit in the match. It came from the bat of Dinesh Karthik, and went miles in the air and ended up covering the distance of 106 m.

A bad day to be a bowler. 549 runs score today. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan)

The incredible day summed up with Sunrisers Hyderabad's win. SRH won the match by 25 runs to stay in the top-4 business. Travis Head was adjudged the man of the match for scoring a brilliant 102 off 41.