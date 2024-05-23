Advertisement

The IPL 2024 was an emotional rollercoaster ride as several fans believe it will be the last of MS Dhoni. Clarity is yet to be received on that matter, but another prolific wicketkeeper-batter has revealed that this year was his IPL season. RCB stumper Dinesh Karthik has been calling for it that this will be his final season, and the RCB-RR eliminator was the one that made it clear that Karthik is sailing to the sunset. While his IPL retirement is imminent, the RCB coach believes that he will continue playing for a while.

RCB head coach believes Dinesh Karthik will remain active in cricket tournaments for a while before calling it all off

After the RCB vs RR Eliminator saga, Dinesh Karthik walked back with emotions as the crowd and his teammates gave him a rousing applause. It was the end of the road for the wicketkeeper-batter, but RCB head coach Andy Flower believes that DK will still play some tournaments down the line before eventually calling time in his professional cricket career. He also affirmed that coaching is another option which he is interested in taking up.

“He hadn't played a lot of cricket, leading into the tournament. What he has done for us; Runs-wise, attitude-wise, has been really special. I respect him for that. He is going to be super successful in whatever he goes on to.

India's Dinesh Karthik in action during the IPL 2024 Eliminator between the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium | Image: BCCI



"He is a brilliant commentator already. He quite likes the idea of coaching as well; helping and working with other people which I am not surprised about. He will be a great success when he does that as well. I also think he might play a few more little tournaments along the way,” Andy Flower said in the post-match media scrum.

Dinesh Karthik has already indicated during a dressing room conversation that this season will be his last after he called up his family and relatives while also bidding adieu when RCB went through the disastrous first half of the IPL 2024. DK has yet to call time in his professional cricket career, and it is yet to be seen on when he decides to do so.