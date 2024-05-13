Advertisement

Former South African cricket sensation AB de Villiers has stepped forward to address recent media frenzy surrounding his comments on Hardik Pandya's captaincy style. In a recent video uploaded by AB de Villiers, he sought to clarify his stance, emphasizing that his remarks were misconstrued and taken out of context by a section of the media.

AB de Villiers clarifies his comment on Hardik Pandya

Expressing disappointment at the state of journalism and reporting, AB de Villiers reiterated his admiration for Hardik Pandya's approach to the game. "I absolutely love the way Hardik Pandya plays the game. I love the way he captains," he affirmed.

AB de Villiers went on to explain his initial statement, stressing that Hardik Pandya's captaincy style is a product of deliberate effort and evolution. "All I was saying is his style of captaincy is something he has certainly worked on. It's not something that you walk out of a door and you are a brave captain," he explained.

Drawing from his own experience, AB de Villiers elaborated on the notion of projecting a certain demeanor on the field. "Why I said that he was not always genuine because I played the same way. Sometimes you have to put up a front to show the opposition that you are a force to be reckoned with and that's what Hardik Pandya does well," he remarked.

"I am saying that style is not always the easiest style to adapt to, especially for some senior players. I love Hardik Pandya," he added.

Mumbai Indians have been knocked out of the ongoing IPL 2024 season after a series of poor performances. MI has also faced issues off the field with speculations suggesting a rift between Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya. Rohit was removed as MI captain after the IPL 2024 auction, a move that sent shockwaves across the fanbase of the franchise.

Hardik Pandya, who returned to MI from Gujarat Titans after leading them to two consecutive finals, was made the captain of Mumbai Indians. The decision angered MI fans due to no official send-off for Rohit, who helped the team win a record five IPL titles.