Ever since he was made the skipper, MS Dhoni has taken the Chennai Super Kings towards the next level of success. After five IPL titles, the Super Kings have emerged as a dominant force in the game and have become the joint-most title holders alongside Mumbai Indians. Chennai, which has a strong sports culture, has always seen MSD as their saviour and treated him with the utmost respect. Chennai has one of the most superior fanbases, and it was on display during the team's final home game last night. The fanfare for MSD is humongous, and a CSK great has opened over the former skipper's stature in the city.

Former CSK batter lavishes praise on MS Dhoni, says he is a GOD in Chennai

In the post-match show after the Chennai Super Kings' win over the Rajasthan Royals, Ambati Rayudu declared MS Dhoni as the God of Chennai. The CSK batting great also predicted that temples for the former Team India skipper will be built in honour of him. Rayudu also praised Dhoni for his leadership abilities and unshakable faith in his teammates that made the franchise a five-time IPL Champion.

“He is the God of Chennai and I am sure, temples of MS Dhoni would be built in the years to come in Chennai.

“He is someone who brought India the joy of two World Cups and has brought Chennai joy with a lot of IPL and Champions League titles. He has just been that one guy who shows belief in his players, who has always done it for the team, for the country and for CSK.“He is a legend and someone everybody celebrates in the crowd. They might be thinking that this might be his last game in Chennai,” Ambati Rayudu said on Star Sports.

After last night's win over RR, CSK thanked all their fans as they did a victory lap and acknowledged their support in their final home game of the IPL 2024 season. It is also said to be MS Dhoni's final IPL home game, and he could reveal that this was his swansong, and he is ready to ride into the sunset. While the revelation did not take place last night, he could make it clear after the season's conclusion.