Having won three out of eight outings so far, the JSW and GMR co-owned franchise Delhi Capitals will look to turn things around in the remainder of the matches of the IPL 2024.

Delhi Capitals' opener and seasoned IPL campaigner David Warner spoke at length about a variety of topics on cricket, including the team's performance so far in the season during the media day on Monday.

"We're not where we want to be for the team's sake. We'd like to win a few more games. But we've got to win the next remainder to obviously compete in the finals. So for us, it's about doing as best as we can. Hopefully, we can play each game like we did against Gujarat," he reflected.

"We've got a little bit of improving to do, both with bat and the ball. If we can minimise the totals, it would be great. And then if we bat first, try and put a big total on the board and defend it," the Aussie batter added.

Warner further highlighted that Delhi Capitals has a dangerous bowling attack. He stated, "Cannot fault the way the guys are training and preparing. It's just sometimes in the games that the execution isn't there. And we know when we take wickets up front and early, we're a very dangerous bowling attack."

Image: BCCI

When asked about the two youngsters in the team who have impressed him this season, Warner revealed, Jake's been very good. We know he's always had the talent. Abishek Porel has been outstanding as well."

"Abishek wasn't even going to play in the first game, but we'd lost early wickets and then came in as an impact player. I think he had nine balls or something and he got 30-odd runs. That changed the game and then the other day as well, he played very well. he is going to be a very good player," he concluded.

The Delhi Capitals will take on Gujarat Titans in their next match of IPL 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.