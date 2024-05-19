Ambati Rayudu shocked and heartbroken after CSK lose to RCB in MS Dhoni's likely last season

Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and MS Dhoni were left heartbroken as they lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in dramatic fashion and were knocked out of IPL 2024 in the league phases.

A video of ex-CSK superstar batsman Ambati Rayudu has gone viral on social media in which he is shell shocked and heartbroken watching his side crash out and not make it to Playoffs in what might be MS Dhoni's last season in the biggest T20 league of the world.

With the qualification on the line, CSK were set a target of 219 runs to chase by RCB. But to secure their playoff berth all Chennai needed to do was reach 201 runs and they would have advanced on Net Run Rate. But as it turned out the CSK top order collapsed thanks to a fantastic bowling effort by RCB and despite MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja's best efforts, the defending champions stumbled to 191 and crashed out of the tournament.

Ambati Rayudu Shocked and Heartbroken after CSK's loss

The fans of men in yellow were hurting all over India and beyond and certainly one of those hurting fans was Ambati Rayudu who was in commentary duties with Star Sports during the game.

In a video that has surfaced on X, as Ravindra Jadeja missed his shot attempt when CSK needed 10 runs in 2 balls, Ambati Rayudu plummeted with hands in his hand and let out a big scream to express his heartbreak.

Ambati Rayudu and CSK supporters are more hurting from the fact that this could have been MS Dhoni's final game for CSK. The former CSK skipper who won 5 IPL trophies for the Yellove franchise has been struggling with a reported muscle tear throughout the tournament. While there is no official confirmation, given that MS Dhoni extended one more year was a huge boost to CSK and there is a growing possibilty that it was the last we could see MSD back on the biggest stage for CSK.